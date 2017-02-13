Opinion Line (Feb. 13)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Angry about the Wichita school district’s longer school day and shorter school year? Blame the Republican governor and the GOP-controlled Legislature, not the school board. Vote for a change at the next election.
If parents have a choice of where to send their children, many of them are not likely to send them to failing public schools when there are alternative schools available that can give their kids a far better future.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is a joke. Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran should be ashamed for putting party ahead of Kansas kids.
Could it be the reason liberals are so obsessed with DeVos and her kids going to private schools is because she sees room for a lot of improvement in public schools? She’s more than qualified for the job.
The best method the Legislature and our governor have found for keeping teachers from having to pay more income taxes has been to keep them in a lower bracket.
The only way to stop fake news is to take away President Trump’s Twitter account.
Well, we’re finally learning what President Obama is not incompetent at – vacationing.
Trump puts the “twit” in Twitter.
The so called “mainstream media” is finally reporting Democrats in Congress as the true party of “no.” Problem is, they are making it sound like it’s a good thing.
Personally, I don’t think having good government is a function of big or small. I think it’s competence or incompetence.
Columnist Leonard Pitts says he forgot he was black? How could he, when race is the only thing he ever talks about?
Regarding the article about people who can’t get out of jail because they have too many traffic tickets: Hello, it’s your own fault. Don’t speed and don’t commit crimes, and you wouldn’t be in that mess.
The article about people “trapped” by fines missed the point. The problem is not poverty. The problem is breaking the law. No speeding, no ticket.
I love to vroom all of my machines with engines for a few minutes.
