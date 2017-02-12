Opinion Line (Feb. 12)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
People complaining about the high cost of drugs haven’t bought ink cartridges. Maybe drug dealers could start selling black market ink cartridges. They could have cool names like black dot 61.
Think what you want, but we elected the drunk guy at the end of the bar.
President Obama has now criticized both his predecessor and successor, but he never took any responsibility for his own blunders.
Thank goodness Obama has finally returned all my guns he confiscated. And just in time for me to enroll for fall semester in college.
President Trump’s attempts to delegitimize the media, the intelligence community and now the federal judiciary should be terrifying for people who truly believes in our Constitution and the freedoms this country is base on.
I’m getting the impression that my old Democratic Party wants mob violence as its calling card.
We are heading down a path of normalizing Trump’s most dangerous ideas. Conservatives dislike liberals so much they’ll suspend logic to support Trump.
There are a lot of veterans coming back from war, and they sure aren’t getting free housing, free food and jobs like some “immigrants” are getting. You protesting bleeding hearts make me sick.
Conservatives like to pretend they have principled stands on the role of government, but I think they’re just cheap.
Yes, the problem was that rich people didn’t have enough excess money to allow it to trickle down. Work harder, schlubs!
In Kansas, a liberal is someone who you don’t agree with. And there are lots of us.
I take issue with Feb. 5 Eagle article, “Another year with no hunting-related fatalities.” It is obvious fatalities occurred; animals were killed. The number of animal fatalities should be included.
Thank you, Lady Gaga, for a stellar Super Bowl halftime performance and for not using your opportunity of an audience of a gazillion football fans to go on an anti-Trump rant.
Remember when commercials were all about dish soap or breakfast cereal? Now they are nothing but spots encouraging us not to pay the taxes that we owe or telling us how to sue somebody.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments