Opinion Line (Feb. 11)

Donald Trump is now president, and the president sets the tone and attitude of the country. Who doesn’t get to set tone or attitude are the anarchists, the radical wing of the Democratic Party.
When will our “so-called” president realize that the “so-called judges” are in a separate branch of government and their job is to interpret, not to follow his dictates.
Another day, another series of alternate facts, aka lies, from the White House.
Immigration and illegal immigration are not interchangeable terms. Immigration involves a lengthy legal process while illegal immigration involves no legal process.
A recent letter said it was hogwash that American citizens wouldn’t do the work of immigrants. In Alabama and Georgia, immigrants left after stringent immigration laws were passed. Farmers’ crops died on the vine.
I think these protesters for unvetted or poorly vetted immigrants from Muslim countries should be required to take in and support at least one family.
Now that Trump is president, should we all start building bomb shelters again?
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos wasn’t so much confirmed as given a receipt for her purchase.
In response to an earlier comment, conservative Republicans declared war on the education system when they realized that college graduates are less likely to vote for them.
How many of the people who have suspended driver’s licenses due to non-payment of traffic tickets have $600 cell phones and spend $300 per month on cigarettes? Sorry, no sympathy here if that is the case.
For you poor souls who can’t afford your traffic fines, here is a hint: Follow the laws of the road.
What Democrats call business and product safety concerns, Republicans call regulations.
To people who work in any type of nursing home facility or hospital: Elderly people do not deserve what you dish out, and they know what you are doing to them. Management needs to do its job.
I’ve always liked to read the funnies last and start the day with a smile. Lately I read them first so I can face the “news.”
