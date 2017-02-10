Opinion Line (Feb. 10)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Merger or not, our electric rates will always go up. The electric company has a monopoly. What are we supposed to do if we don’t like the cost? We just have to suck it up and pay whatever it takes to keep the stockholders happy.
The Eagle had a great article about how Wichita public school librarians are educating students on researching news stories for authenticity. Maybe Wichita Public Library could offer something similar for the adults of our community.
Freedom of speech died a violent death on Feb.1 at the University of California, Berkeley, by the a bunch of liberal hooligans.
The disturbance at Berkeley looked like some third-world country, not the United States.
Why is it that the religious right doesn’t want the government to require them to serve all comers, but they want my tax dollars to support their religious schools through vouchers?
It’s OK for churches to get involved in political issues so long as they give up their tax-exempt status for crossing the church-and-state separation.
God doesn’t want any of us to hate one another, but Democrats sure aren’t making that any easier.
The liberal agenda is God’s agenda.
Gitmo is still open for business. It would be a good first stopping place for the “refugees” from Australia.
The Quebec terrorist is a Trump supporter. I am calling for a Trump supporter travel ban, just until we can figure out what is going on.
Go, Trump, go. Woohoo!
Trump supporters say, “Give him a chance before you start complaining.” How much longer?
It looks like Trump and crew would like an armed confrontation with Iran. I guess he is following the George W. Bush line of thinking on how to be a great president by becoming a war president.
Republicans have to quit talking about their judges as “textualists” who adhere to the Constitution as originally written, and not “activists.” That went out the window when they made George W. Bush president.
Do local advertising experts have data suggesting that obnoxious, incoherent and stupid automobile commercials sell more vehicles?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments