Opinion Line (Feb. 9)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Who does Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., listen to? It’s certainly not the people of Kansas. He does not represent best interests of Kansas education when he supports Betsy DeVos for secretary of education. Do only rich people have a say?
I don’t know how many attended President Trump’s inauguration. But I can tell you exactly how many people attended Hillary Clinton’s inauguration.
“Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them,” taught this fellow named Jesus. Thus far, Trump’s fruits are fear, anxiety, dishonesty, division, hate, unrest and anger. How does that sit with his evangelical fans?
Amazing how many illegal immigrants come to the United States and then think they have the right to tell us how to run it.
We now know “I’m not anti-immigrant, I just want them to come the right way” is often a lie. Refugees affected by the travel ban were trying to do it the right way, and had already been thoroughly vetted.
If a broken part falls into the peanut butter while being packaged, nobody bats an eye as millions of pounds are destroyed. After all, someone might chip a tooth. But we’re told to ignore extremists’ vow to infiltrate the refugees?
I think it’s a good thing to call out Mexican leaders. They have never been held accountable. It appears they don’t like being exposed.
How will we know when we’re “great again”? Will that be when the national debt explodes because of Trumps’ grandiose, super-expensive programs and huge tax cuts to billionaires?
Did you see where the Westminster Dog Show is now allowing cats? Get ready for the liberal’s demand for legislation on a dog’s right to use a kitty litter box if the canine identifies itself as a feline.
When you travel a safe distance behind the vehicle in front of you, another vehicle will always go around you and fill in the space.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments