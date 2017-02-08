Opinion Line (Feb. 8)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The difference between men and women is not nearly as pronounced as the difference between Democrats and Republicans.
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., used to be an able independent thinker. Too bad he has now regressed into another party hack.
The reactions from those on the left to the temporary ban on refugees and some immigrants are way overboard. Don’t you want to be safe from violent extremists whose goal is to take your life? Let’s pause and figure out how to proceed.
Refugees are are not terrorists. They are trying to get away from terrorists who are trying to kill them. They have been run out of their homes. You would do the same if war came to your backyard.
I didn’t vote for President Trump, but every day I think, “Let’s give him a chance; maybe he’ll start being presidential.” Then he does or says something stupid. I don’t know if I can do that for four years.
Where do the Trump supporters go to show their support? Or, can we just assume that if you’re not protesting, you support him? In that case, Trump has overwhelming support.
I guess Trump was right about his being a uniter. He just didn’t mention that it would be uniting the rest of the world against us.
Our choices during the recent election were to take a sharp right turn towards reconstruction or a slight left turn towards further destruction.
Totally radical, unqualified, maniacal person, or T.R.U.M.P.
I think I’ll follow the White House lead and use “alternative facts” on my tax returns.
Abortion is not women’s health care.
OK, I’ll vote for punishment for woman who have abortions, as long as the man is castrated.
We need a universal wage and free education to get ahead.
I, too, am tired of British accents in American commercials, with one exception: The Geico gecko used to have a cultured British accent, but then they changed it to an annoying Australian-like accent.
Why do people speed up when you try to pass them?
