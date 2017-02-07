Opinion Line (Feb. 7)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The Atlanta Falcons are Super Bowl champs! Yeah, I’m going with alternative facts.
I wish the “do not call” list included all charities, and especially calls from politicians. The charities and politicians are worse than all the free vacations to Florida and Branson.
If President Trump nominated Jesus for his Cabinet, a good number of the Democrats in Congress would oppose him.
Christianity really needs to protect its brand.
With our new president it is obvious that Congress is unnecessary.
Are the latest Trump executive orders smoke screens to take the heat off the increasing criticism of his hidden ties with Russia and his finances?
Extremist refugees of any race, religion, age or gender seeking to wage jihad on our soil are not welcome here.
Trump supporters complain about celebrities, with no political experience, criticizing him. Trump was a celebrity, with no political experience, who criticized President Obama for eight years, and they voted him into the presidency.
If nothing else, the election of Trump has caused the Democrats, liberals and TV talking heads to recognize there is a Constitution.
Trump is the best thing to happen for the Democratic Party since Herbert Hoover.
Instead of the “home of the free,” it seems we are now the home of the prairie chicken.
I wish some of you dog lovers had to live with the four or five loud-voiced creatures in my neighborhood. I’d also throw in a basically muffler-less motorcycle that apparently won’t move until it has vroom, vroomed for about 10 minutes.
I so enjoy having everybody speed past me only to catch up with them at the next stoplight. I just smile and wave because I don’t have to buy their gas.

