Opinion Line (Feb. 6)

The fact that the state is worried about who is in the next bathroom stall is symbolic of how distracted we are from the most important things in our lives. Our intolerance is costing us dearly.
Gov. Sam Brownback and President Trump have the same problem: They can’t tell what’s real and what is fantasy.
Thank you, President Trump, for ending the liberal insanity in regards to unlimited immigration, and for keeping our country safe.
We are no longer “home of the brave.” Thanks to Trump’s caving to fear by barring immigrants, we are no longer a world leader or great country.
The left-wing progressive radicals and thousands of “useful idiots” equals protests in the streets of America.
Democrats had to endure eight years of President Obama being questioned and criticized and opposed. Now, Republicans, it is your turn to suck it up the way Democrats have had to. Turnabout is fair play.
If we had protested the past president, we would have been called racist. Trump was legally elected, and we need to support him. Then if we do not like what he is doing, vote him out like has been done before.
To you farmers and ranchers who voted for Trump: Russia and Brazil will happily fill the void in Asia and Mexico for beef and agricultural products you soon will be losing out on. Good luck.
To the person who remarked that folks get a “free-ride” every time they use a road or public education: We pay taxes to avail ourselves of those things and other services when we need them.
The only purveyor of “fake news” is the Trump administration with its entire staff of professional liars.
Sorry, the proper double drive-through etiquette is to pull forward as soon as you are done ordering. How is it “courteous” to all the people behind you to arbitrarily hold up their line for the one slow poke on the other side?
When did “Have a good day” replace “Thank you” at fast-food drive-throughs? Remember where your paycheck comes from – the people you’re not saying “thank you” to.
