Opinion Line (Feb. 5)

Sorry if Muslims were inconvenienced at different airports over the past weekend. Ever since 9/11, all of us have endured security lines and scrutiny because of radical Islamic terrorists.
President Trump has thrown a huge black drape over the Statue of Liberty. America will pay for it.
Banning potentially dangerous immigrants is exactly what I want a president to do to ensure our safety as a nation.
I expect Khzir Khan, the father of a fallen American soldier, is still willing to loan Trump a copy of the Constitution.
When everyone who wants to come to America gets here, the liberals will then complain about the food, housing, wage and job shortages – and still blame Republicans.
Where would we be if the American Indians had adopted an immigration policy that banned Christians?
I can’t figure out why liberals want to allow terrorists into America.
I believe I have decoded the operational sequence in the Trump administration: fire, aim, ready.
Did Trump forget that his wife is an immigrant? Will she be deported?
Thank you, President Trump. You have done more to right this sinking ship in two weeks than President Obama did in eight years.
Republicans who like to say, “We had to put up with Obama, so shut up about Trump,” ignore two key points: They whined about Obama the entire time, and we actually may not survive an unchecked Trump.
Neil Gorsuch seems like such a nice guy. Too bad the Democrats will stonewall his nomination for Supreme Court. Merrick Garland seems like such a nice guy. Too bad the Republicans never let his nomination even be discussed.
The award shows have become nothing but a biased national stage for celebrities to spout ugly, left-leaning rhetoric. Don’t encourage it by watching.
Hate does not make us great.
Should we do a major investigation of the supposed 5 million illegal voters? If so, could we please launch an investigation into what happens with socks that disappear and we don’t end up with a matching pair?
No-kink garden hoses are being advertised. Can spring be far behind?
