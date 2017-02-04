Opinion Line (Feb. 4)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
President Trump’s shoot-from-the hip executive order on foreigners wasn’t well thought out. It’s imposed cruel restrictions on some people and created difficult problems for U.S. companies. This will be standard procedure until he grows up and learns to listen.
If there are people of a certain religion and countries who vow to kill us, and we do not have a system to identify the good one from the radicals, does it make sense to take them all?
The refugees being detained at international airports have gone through more vetting than Trump’s Cabinet.
Our country need a “bouncer” to vet and keep out undesirables, just like a night club needs the same to assure your safety.
To the Opinion Line contributor who accused Democrats of bragging about crowd size: We couldn’t care less about it. The one who has been bragging and concerned about crowd and some other sizes is your narcissist president.
It is amusing to watch the Democrats, who are supposed be about the people, and the unions, which are supposed to protect the employees, now speak out about Trump and his positive moves to create jobs.
Trump’s treatment of friend and neighbor Mexico has the rest of the world scratching their heads. Who can trust us?
The only reason we have all these vibrant protests is because we’ve already allowed too many immigrants and illegal immigrants in here. They all think they own the place.
Now Kansans are upset with Trump over Mexico-U. S. relations and the Asian trade deal. Remember, all you good Republicans voted for him.
So the state of California has declared a travel boycott against Kansas. We can either knuckle under and change our law to conform to the liberal agenda or deal with California as a bully. Either ignore them or give them a dose of the same medicine with a counter boycott.
To those who see everything as a stinking mess: Open a window, change that one TV or radio channel, stop hanging with others who are also foaming at the mouth envisioning everything is a conspiracy.
