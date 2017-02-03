Opinion Line (Feb. 3)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
President Trump wants to make America great again by increasing the cost of tequila by 20 percent?
If it takes a wall to stop the illegal intruders, build the wall.
I have a firmly held religious belief that building a border wall is wrong. I do not want my tax money used to build a wall, even if Mexico eventually repays us.
Start arresting mayors and governors who refuse to enforce immigration laws in sanctuary cities, and I bet you would fix the problem.
I wish Trump were less interested in sound bites and more interested in sound policies.
Mike Pompeo’s comment that he “could not imagine” Trump suggesting we use torture, which Trump now supports, shows a serious lack of imagination on the part of the person charged with imagining what the bad guys might be up to.
Those who knew Trump was crazy but hoped he’d be a good president anyway are like those who would turn a bull loose in a china shop and hoped he’d set a nice table with china and linen napkins.
Protesters won the battle to stop construction of the Dakota Access pipeline. However, they will lose the war when the new sheriff in town makes sure this pipeline and the Keystone XL pipeline are both built.
Yea, another pipeline breaks spilling more than 130,000 gallons of petroleum goo on the ground. But when Native Americans try to stop this kind of accident from happening on their land, they are told their fear is unfounded.
According to Trump, Democrats managed to get millions of illegal votes cast in California and New York, but they couldn’t get 70,000 more votes in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin that would have changed the Electoral College result.
I woke up this morning with a big zit on my chin. Obama isn’t president any more, so I’ll have to blame it on Trump, I suppose.
