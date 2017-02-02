Opinion Line (Feb. 2)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
With all of the wrecks, especially lately, when is law enforcement going to start cracking down on bad drivers? When is the court system going to start punishing them more severely? When is the state going to stop handing out licences to anyone who pays the fee?
Dear President Trump: You won. Get over it.
People who voted for Trump as president aren’t surprised at him defending and protecting the nation he is leading.
The newly announced immigration policy is somewhat akin to killing flies with a sledgehammer.
I was pleased Mexico’s president stood up to our bully and chief. Trump needs to be reminded he is dealing with a sovereign nation, not some backwater. The rest of the world should take the same tack.
The Mexican president not coming to the United States? Great. Now if we can just get the rest of them to stop coming.
Too bad Trump didn’t go to high school in central Kansas. His trying to bully people and intimidate women would have gotten his teeth knocked out and his nose flattened.
Critics who grumble that Trump may use government agencies to settle personal scores seem to forget that the Obama administration did exactly that when the IRS audited conservative entities.
Since Trump won, can I now start whining like those who didn’t like President Obama? Where are Trump’s taxes? Is his wife an American citizen?
The entire senior management team of the State Department resigned en masse last week? I was counting on Trump draining the swamp, but I didn’t think the swamp would start draining itself.
If Mexico is going to fund the wall via import taxes, all that means is that businesses will increase prices to cover those taxes. Americans will end up paying for it after all.
The Keystone pipeline is back in business. What is Trump’s plan when oil leaks ruin the water? Trump water, only $10 a bottle.
Those who tell you America owes you nothing are the same people who left you a bill for your share of the national debt as your birthright.
