Opinion Line (Feb. 1)

How can we give this president a chance when he turns away refugees from war torn countries – women and children trying to save their lives?
If you think fertilized eggs are people but refugees are not, then stop pretending your concerns are religious.
What happened to the separation of church and state? Why is our government making laws to govern how any religious group is to act? Wasn’t this nation started by people fleeing religious persecution?
It never ceases to amaze me how some people can state with such certainty how great President Obama was. It just goes to show how you can make yourself believe anything if you want to.
Donald Trump is the sin of our fathers.
The reason why there were fewer people at Trump’s inaugural speech is because all of the people who voted for him had to work that day, unlike the people who voted for Obama.
Please, will somebody, anybody, assure Trump that his inauguration crowd was the largest in history? With that out of the way, more important problems could be addressed, such as making sure the new Air Force One is painted gold.
Now I get it. Executive orders are only a threat to democracy and an overreach when the president is a Democrat.
A boat doesn’t sink if water is kept on the outside. Let’s not drill any more holes on our country’s hull.
In my humble opinion, the last Republican to actually speak the truth was Abraham Lincoln.
Why don’t they rename the upcoming Academy Awards show the “Anti-Trump Show” with an occasional Academy Award given out?
Is it really worth the time and expense for the Legislature to consider a law allowing the attorney general to override a school board’s policy on which gender bathroom an eight-year-old can or cannot choose? I thought the state had larger problems.
