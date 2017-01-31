Opinion Line (Jan. 31)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I will pay for state-of-the-art eye and ear examinations for Gov. Sam Brownback to see if there is a reason he can’t absorb the effect his policies have had on Kansans.
Thank you to senior adviser Kellyanne Conway for capturing the Orwellian essence of Donald J. Trump. There are no lies, America; there are only alternative facts.
Why is the press allowing Conway to lie to them? There is going to have to be a new way of reporting the Trump years. All articles should have to start with: “It is proven this isn’t true, but today the Trump camp said …”
The vast number of lies coming out of the Obama administration turned into the perceived right of the media to create fake news.
And so, young George Washington said: “Father, I cannot tell alternative facts. It was I who chopped down the cherry tree.”
Where were all of the women protesters when serial sexual predator Bill Clinton was committing all his assaults on women?
Our new president failed his first foreign relations test when hundreds of thousands of protesters in Europe, Australia and other countries marched against his election victory and his stand on women’s rights.
Seeing the foul-mouthed, bitter, uninformed and, yes, stupid females at the Women’s March on Washington made me ashamed to be a woman. The calm, prayerful, poised, educated women at last week’s “March for Life” made me proud again.
Based on Trump’s nominee for education secretary and the continued defunding of our state education system, the scheme to destroy public education has become transparent. When did America declare war on education?
People who say that there should be no such thing as a “free ride” seem to forget that they are getting a “free ride” every time they use the education they didn’t pay for or drive down a road they didn’t build.
The mental health field is going to be busy the next four years. Psychiatrists and psychologists should get their rest.
Am I the only one who switches the channel on “The Price Is Right” the instant some jerk bids a dollar over some other bidder?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments