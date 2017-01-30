Opinion Line (Jan. 30)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
My great-great-great-grandfather will be disappointed that he may not be able to vote in the future thanks to President Trump and his voter-fraud investigation.
Trump is worried about voter fraud while at least five of his family members or top appointees are registered to vote in two states.
Remember when the Republicans lost the election to Democrats and they protested, broke windows and set cars on fire? Me either.
George Washington could not tell a lie. Richard Nixon could not tell the truth. Trump cannot tell the difference.
That women’s march looked and sounded like a meeting of my ex-wives.
Trump’s first action as president was to sign an executive order. After the squawking the Republicans did when President Obama signed executive orders, are we now going to hear them squawking about Trump? Bets anyone?
It’s unlikely that Obama would have prevailed in a third presidential election. Obama proclaimed that his policies and programs were on the ballot with Hillary Clinton, and they lost big time last November.
Many Trump supporters consoled themselves by saying we should not take Trump’s words seriously. Based on his nominees and speeches as president, it’s looking pretty serious.
At last, “change we can believe in” – Obama got a change of address.
Our new president should outsource the building of the Trump-Mexican wall to the Chinese. They build “great” walls.
We need to forget the wall and build a huge mirror to reflect what we have become as a nation.
The president’s power of pardon and reprieve should only be in effect from day one until two weeks before a presidential election. If he’s re-elected, the power is immediately restored. If not, no pardons until the new president takes office.
My cat has thrown up on a daily basis ever since Trump was inaugurated. Coincidence? I think not.
Don’t call someone’s house and say: “Who is this?” You are the caller. At least say your name and then ask who it is.
