Opinion Line (Jan. 29)

President Obama could only talk of hope and change, whereas President Trump knows how to initiate real hope and change for our country’s future.
When Trump lies about something so petty and plain to see as the size of his inauguration crowd, don’t even his most ardent supporters have to start to see that he’s the dishonest one?
Trump’s ultimate revenge is to see the middle class become more financially successful, and that’s a good thing.
Hell hath no fury like a million women scorned.
The women protesters were condemning the hate that comes from President Trump, and yet it was they, through their posters, chants and what they said in front of cameras, who showed boundless hate.
Best march sign: “Super callous fragile ego, Trump you are atrocious.”
There is a difference between protest and vandalism, and anyone with intelligence knows the difference. Vandals only diminish a cause and promote disrespect. Kudos to women for their peaceful march.
To all you Democrats who are crying about Trump: I lived through Obama and you will live through Trump.
In a reference to the new president, a letter writer said he wouldn’t want the pilot of an airplane to fail. Fair enough, but you also wouldn’t want your pilot to be irrational or prone to becoming unhinged.
Thank you, Gov. Sam Brownback, for striving to reduce government, use incentives for growth, and stay away from bad policies of the socialist Democratic Party. Still, we need to balance the budget.
Brownback’s description of Kansas needs correction. Kansas is not a pro-life state; it’s an anti-abortioin state. A pro-life state would expand Medicaid.
I appreciate people thanking me for my service in Vietnam. But I would appreciate much more if they didn’t block access to my wheelchair vehicle or block handicap ramps.
An Opinion Line contributor thought GoFundMe requests in obituaries are in poor taste. Try being poor and desiring to bury your loved one in dignity.
Another Super Bowl with New England – big whoop.
Is anyone else tired of all the voices on TV commercials that have British accents?
