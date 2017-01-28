Opinion Line (Aug. 28)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Today one of my socks got a hole in it. Thanks, President Trump.
I hope that since we’ve had our little eight year experiment with European-style socialist welfare, we can unleash capitalism and get this country moving again.
Maybe Republicans would have more credibility when they say not to undermine Trump or hope he fails if just one of them would admit that’s exactly what they did with President Obama, and that they were wrong.
I wonder how many of all those taking time to participate in protests and marches didn’t take the time to vote.
The reason conservatives are so upset with political correctness is because, for lo these many years, they’ve had to pretend to be interested in the welfare of other people.
The Democratic Party is the party of “no.” The Republican Party is the party of “know.”
Alternative facts are not facts. They are falsehoods.
There are many people who are afraid that the Trump presidency will fail. There are even more who are afraid that it will succeed.
I bet they changed the locks on the White House.
What is so refreshing about someone who is a bully, a racist, a narcissist and speaks and acts crudely about women? Is this the kind of behavior we want to teach our children? I don’t think so.
Americans who disagree with the “alt left” should be very afraid of the anger and intolerance that is shown to anyone who disagrees with leftist views. The idea that people are threatened for non-liberal views is frightening.
Shouldn’t Trump start by returning all the guns that Obama confiscated? What? Never mind.
Many of the problems Kansas faces were caused by politicians supported by self-serving groups such as Americans For Prosperity, Kansas Policy Institute and the Kansas Chamber of Commerce.
My blood pressure goes up to stroke level every time I read how we have to find more things to do for the young people. What does Wichita have to do, lead them by the nose to all the things there is to do? Wichita is not in the business of entertaining our youth.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments