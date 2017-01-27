Opinion Line (Jan. 27)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer’s reaction to the federal government not extending KanCare and his suggestion that it was politically motivated was infuriating but not surprising. He is so out of touch with the people who are served through KanCare.
Lawmakers were furious and felt “blindsided” by the Brownback administration over the harsh KanCare report. Really? Don’t they ever listen to their constituents? Do they even know anyone in their districts who has medical issues?
To the Democrats who say they are not happy that Donald Trump won the election, know this: We Republicans aren’t happy that the lot of you are politically out of touch with what the American people expect – and that’s to make American great again.
President Trump took an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. But he was in violation of the “Emoluments Clause” the moment he took the oath. You can’t get rich from your office. Who will stand up to him?
I appreciated the recent letter to the editor about the expanding wealth of the rich at the expense of the middle class and poor. If Trump wants a united America, it should begin with this huge disparity.
After eight years of President Obama’s “if it feels good do it” policies, this nation is in a total mess. The morale rot of our country is now taking the streets, demanding it all back. God help us.
As a member of the record 53 percent plus majority disapproving of Trump on his inauguration day, those misguided American voters who elected him with a Russian dictator’s help can forget about our surrendering to this double agent.
America will be better just by Obama going away. Our long national nightmare is over.
To person who called the Obamas “narcissists”: Do you know who was recently elected president or is there no reception under that rock?
Trump has taken a page from “Tricky Dick” Nixon already. “If the president does it, it’s not illegal,” said Nixon. Trump’s version is, “If I say it, it’s not a lie.” Illegal may soon follow.
The corporate world is morphing into a machine. Humans might as well call themselves cavemen and start from scratch.
