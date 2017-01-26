Opinion Line (Jan. 26)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The state of Kansas is considering loaning itself $300 million. Unfortunately, it cannot entirely trust itself to pay itself back.
One of the main issues Republicans used against President Obama was that the national debt went up. But if they increase spending on the military and infrastructure and they cut taxes, the debt will go up.
On Jan. 20, the long national nightmare ended for half the country. It also started for the other half.
The Beatles song “Fool on the Hill” is my new favorite for the next four years.
Finally, after eight long years, Obama is doing something positive for this country – leaving the people’s house for good. Now that’s hope and change we can truly believe in.
I don’t like President Trump’s arrogance, but I certainly hope he surprises me and truly works for the average American. I just find it hard to believe he can relate to the person on the street when his wife has a 15-carat ring worth $3 million.
Everyone ought to, at the very least, be concerned about the concentration of too much of our country’s assets and resources in the hands of fewer and fewer people. This threatens our freedoms and traditional way of life.
Democrats are pretty desperate for bragging rights when all they’ve got is “our crowds were bigger.” Haven’t they heard that size doesn’t matter. Get over it. Hillary Clinton lost. Donald Trump won.
History repeats itself when the rights to speak out against our leaders become suppressed.
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., is a proud Jayhawk. Jayhawkers fought pro-slavery forces to make Kansas a free state. Jayhawks don’t do racism. Moran should boldly oppose attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions.
I wish news agencies would quit reporting on seizures of marijuana as some great thing – that is until they report that a liquor store delivery truck has been confiscated. We demand equal protection under the law.
