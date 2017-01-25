Opinion Line (Jan. 25)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Is Gov. Sam Brownback’s mind set in concrete, so rigid that he cannot see the damage his polices have done to our wonderful state? No matter how many times you try something that does not work, it keeps right on not working.
Just like Brownback telling us when the sun is shining, President Trump will tell us when we are “great again.”
To a good Democrat, there is absolutely nothing that should not be politicized. They have destroyed any possibility that I might listen to anything they have to say.
Come on people, give the man a chance and show the office of the president a little respect. At least Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., knew to wait until the State of the Union to disrespect the president.
If I choose to be unhappy that Trump won, I’m chastised to grow up and get over it. I’m already more mature and grown up than he is or ever will be.
Not sure if I was more excited about who was coming into office or who was leaving his office on inauguration day.
Trump’s hope to make history as president already has been fulfilled. Already he has an historically low approval rating.
Whether you consider yourself a left-wing or right-wing advocate, remember you are connected to the same bird.
I wonder how much Hillary or Bill Clinton get for a speech today.
We hear that Trump has his own plan ready to unveil that will replace the Affordable Care Act. Where’s the plan the Republicans have been talking about for six years?
Obamacare helped some but goofed it up for everyone else who isn’t yet eligible for Medicare.
President Obama’s commutation of Chelsea Manning’s sentence was a slap in the face to all the men and women who are or have honorably served in any branch of military service.
Cable TV news channels should change their names to political opinion shows.
I hope Congress will wise up within the next four years and outlaw the advertising of e-cigarettes.
Businesses need to realize that not everyone texts. If you want my business, provide a number to call or text.
