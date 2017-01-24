Opinion Line (Jan. 24)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Nothing against small business owners, but why shouldn’t they pay taxes at the same rate as everyone else? Employees have small businesses called “Me Inc.,” which they invest in a parent company. Treat us the same.
Donald Trump’s inaugural speech showed why he won the election. He was able to convince people that America is in terrible, horrible shape, when it really isn’t.
Seriously, Democrats, are you proud of your behavior at the inauguration? You sure didn’t act like the educated, progressive, inclusive sophisticates that you claim to be. And your Hollywood hypocrites were right there with you.
We must remember that all of the elegant words Trump spoke at his inauguration and the promises that he made were coming from a pathological liar.
A CBS commentator should be ashamed for saying following the inauguration that we’re entering a “populist isolationist phase.” Since when is looking to America’s best interests first something to feel bad about?
If people want a president with high integrity, who hasn’t been tarnished by corruption or scandals, well, you just had him. Thanks, President Obama. You will be missed.
For the first time in eight years I am proud to be an American. We will go high now that they have gone away. God bless America.
Do not question my morals, my behavior. my veracity, my truths because I will make you great again, saith the new president. There is but one way, and all means justify the great ends. The devil is in the details and other opinions.
The performers being bullied and blacklisted by the leftists should remind Americans of, oh, I don’t know … McCarthyism?
I wish that Trump would talk more softly and carry a bigger stick.
Pray for the Winfield Correctional Facility and for the Wichita Work Release Facility. Drugs have played a big part in many of these men’s lives, and we need prayers to put a stop to the drugs. The Bible tells us do not forget the incarcerated.
It seems realtors and hair stylists are similar. There are far too many of them and not enough quality, professional ones.
