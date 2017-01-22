Opinion Line (Jan. 22)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I still have not found a single person who will admit to voting for Gov. Sam Brownback. Looks like Secretary of State Kobach was right about voter fraud in Kansas.
Brownback can say the sun is shining in Kansas, but all I saw last week from my window was ice-covered tree limbs.
Some “vote no” on Kansas Supreme Court justices signs are still out. Makes me smile each time I see one.
I think the Democrats are terrified that Donald Trump will be successful. Their livelihood and cushy life is at stake.
Hopefully, when Trump is impeached, it will be on the Fourth of July. That way we can celebrate our freedom from tyranny twice on the same day.
The more the liberals, celebrities and Democrats whine, the broader the smile on us Trump supporters. Your anguish is extremely satisfying, please keep it up.
I voted for Hillary Clinton, but I will support Trump if he keeps or makes Obamacare better. Being able to afford health insurance is the only way I can retire in two months.
If you actually believe America’s going to descend into some kind of racist, sexist blast from the past because Trump is president, you are seriously stupid.
Republicans and Christians never let the facts interfere with their outrageous and ridiculous beliefs. Trump fits this mold perfectly.
Last week, Trump got inaugurated and Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus decided to go out of business. I guess there’s only room for one circus that big.
Thank you, animal-rights activists, for ending circus acts. What is next? Are you going to condemn trained therapy, hunting and bomb sniffing dogs?
It is the grassroots artists and craftspeople who will evolve and make America great again.
Being sorry for a grieving family’s loss of a loved one goes without saying. But is it just me or do the GoFundMe accounts announced in the obituaries seem in poor taste?
Some restaurant owners should realize that we go out to enjoy good food and conversation. If we wanted to compete with loud music, we’d go to a concert. If we wanted to watch TV, we’d stay home.
My husband thinks every woman wearing a tunic and leggings is pregnant.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments