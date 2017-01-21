Opinion Line

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The number of those who drive like fools in good weather is multiplied in inclement weather.
President Trump is living proof that while you have to get older, you do not have to grow up.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, gave an excellent summary of the lawlessness of President Obama and his administration the past eight years. The summary was breathtaking.
Reading Trump’s Twitter rants about fake news gave me the best laugh I’ve had in a long time.
Diana was the people’s princess, and Trump is the people’s president.
Trump, Gov. Sam Brownback and Secretary of State Kris Kobach are three peas in a pod. God help the poor and middle class.
The liberal hype about how dangerous Trump will be as president is pure bull. Not once has he said he would “fundamentally change” the United States. He just wants to make it better.
Trump may be the president but he sure as heck is not presidential.
In the card game of bridge, trump is the most important suit, but not in real life.
Companies assembling finished products in the United States with foreign-sourced components should be the next area of concern from our new government leaders.
It would be irresponsible for Congress to cancel Obamacare without a replacement.
I respect real hunters, as they believe in licensing, training, discipline and safety. I have no respect for gun-bangers, who are responsible for the great majority of gun “accidents” through stupidity and ignorance.
If you can’t count on the Wichita Paratransit Services, who can you count on? I’m legally blind, and they disqualified me.
Are so many people unhappy that they have to get high? Remember, marijuana affects judgment, time priorities and may increase dementia in later years.
Is it just me or does one of the new Sedgwick County commissioners look like the guy on “Big Bang Theory”?
The minimum age for tattoos should be 60 – with parental approval.
