Opinion Line (Jan. 23)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Unless you’re paying the bill, keep your mitts off the thermostat.
Someone please tell President Trump this is not a reality show, it’s reality.
This country has to stop looking for a free ride. No one owes you a living. No one owes you free medical. No one owes you free college. In this country, “paying your fair share” has come to mean paying for yourself and anyone else the government decides.
We once had a hammer. We once had a bell. We once had a song. They’re still here somewhere. Let’s go find them.
It’s amazing that the Cabinet nominees take an oath to tell the truth, but senators who ask slanted questions do not have to take the same oath in the hearings.
Does anybody believe that President Obama would have commuted Chelsea Manning’s sentence if it were not for the transgender issue?
Last week was sad. First the Chiefs lost, and then we got a loser for chief.
I rarely get on Facebook anymore, but I did recently and couldn’t believe what people were saying, both liberal and conservative. Too much of what I saw was not fake news; it was fantasy news.
We want the same health coverage that Congress has.
School vouchers can be fair and equitable but only if the schools receiving tax dollars are required to offer the same range of special education services legally mandated to all public schools.
I appreciate Leonard Pitts’ excellent commentaries, especially the recent one on Michelle Obama. The legacy of the Obamas will be appreciated more fully as history is reviewed.
Motorists are urged to watch out for motorcyclists. But after watching one moron do a wheelie recently on Rock Road near Bradley Fair, I wonder about the mentality of some who ride.
I saw a miracle the other day. A vehicle actually came to a complete stop before turning right at a stop light.
Someone needs to rethink the policy of a TV station posting the emergency phone number customers should call if they are experiencing a electric power failure.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments