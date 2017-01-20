Opinion Line (Jan. 20)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Gov. Sam Brownback’s proposals to deal with the state’s budget crisis are akin to selling our furniture to make the next mortgage payment. Then what?
A special election to replace Pompeo? Why not open the vote to all Kansans and include a recall of Brownback?
Donald Trump claims the National Enquirer reports news worth paying attention to (Sen. Ted Cruz’s father participated in the assassination of President Kennedy). But he then claims CNN reports fake news on his behavior in Russia.
I’m starting to like Trump. Anybody who rips CNN (the Clinton News Network) has something going for him.
Congress tried to impeach President Clinton for lying. How many lies will Trump have to tell before he’s impeached?
President Obama blew it big time. He had the opportunity to be another Martin Luther King. Instead, he became the most divisive president ever.
Remember those multiple polls that showed a majority of Americans thought Trump was not fit to be the president? He’s validating them daily, and he has not even been inaugurated.
Since the election, it has been amazing to watch how the true colors of those who cry and holler for tolerance. Their actions really show how intolerant they actually are when something fails to go their way.
How can anyone believe Trump will be one of our greatest presidents? Those who qualify for that honor have already come and gone. The last one is bidding us farewell just now.
Voucher: A method for government to fund the informed elite.
Probably 90 percent of animals that people claimed to be service animals are just pets. True service animals should be registered and display an official tag certifying their registration.
Why do people feel the need to own dangerous animals? A pit bull as a “service” dog? Gimme a break. The city should outlaw these breeds in apartments.
