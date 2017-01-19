Opinion Line (Jan. 19)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Make Century II great again.
We do too much tearing down of our historical buildings. Other cities savor and love their history.
I think the city and county ought to give businesses some incentives to use vacated, existing structures for relocation. Congratulations to U-Haul for doing this at the old Bemis Bag building on East 13th Street.
Just wondering how former Sen. Sam Brownback would have reacted if the U.S. government had wanted to monkey around with his pension funding to correct economic shortfalls.
A couple cents additional gas tax would raise a lot of money quickly for the state.
I am glad the CIA director nominee, Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, recognizes Russia is a threat to America. But how is he going to convince Donald Trump to end his bromance with Vladimir Putin, the Russian dictator?
If Putin had any effect on the outcome of our presidential election, I say give him the Medal of Freedom.
Believe me, I saw thousands and thousands of Russians cheering on top of rooftops when Trump won the election.
I will take praising a dictator over bowing to one any day of the week.
The most uplifting, inspiring picture I have seen in eight years is the picture of President Obama waving goodbye.
I hate to say it, but Sarah Palin would be a more competent president than Trump.
Every time I hear Democratic lawmakers Elizabeth Warren, Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer, Keith Ellison, Sheila Jackson Lee, Al Franken or Nancy Pelosi speak, the song “Crazy Train” starts repeating in my head.
With the coming of Trump, gone is the lifelong freedom to criticize our president without fear of retaliation. He retaliates to everything and everyone.
I was glad to see Vice President Joe Biden got his participation medal.
Does anyone else have problems taking how-to-live advice from wet-behind-ears TV news reporters who act as if they just discovered the cure to cancer?
