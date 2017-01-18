Opinion Line (Jan. 18)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
How appropriate that the Orpheum Theatre is showing the movie “Titanic” the night before Donald Trump takes the oath of office as president.
The weed industry is the only job growth during President Obama’s eight-year reign, and that’s sad.
Our enemies will never attack us as long as Trump as in office – for fear of the tweetstorm he will unleash on them.
Our indignation over Russia attempting to influence our leadership must be quite amusing to the nations whose leadership has been influenced by us.
I accept that Trump won, but I will not be quiet. I will not stand silently by while he returns this country to its racist, sexist past, no matter how “great” some of you think that would be.
Bernie Sanders needs to give it up and quit sticking his face in front of a camera or microphone every chance he gets. He will never be president, and with God’s grace this country will never have another socialist as president.
Even Jenna Bush Hager has commented on how honorable the Obamas are. Why do Kansans continue to villainize and feed into the ridiculous propaganda surrounding the Obamas? You have been so shamefully and easily misled.
There is only one word to describe the Obamas: narcissists. I’ve never seen anyone so in love with themselves as they are.
Amazing, more than 700 people in were shot and killed in Chicago last year. More than 4,000 were shot. So what do they do? Investigate the police for brutality.
If Tim Tebow were taking a knee during the national anthem to protest abortion in America, would conservatives be complaining?
If pregnancy is God’s will, then so is impotence. Stop taxpayer support of Viagra.
To the Opinion Line contributor who suggested Congress “repeal and replace my gluteus maximus”: Congress better hurry or Gov Sam Brownback may tax it off to save his own gluteus maximus.
