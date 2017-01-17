Opinion Line (Jan. 17)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Nebraska seems well-run. Why don’t we merge with Nebraska?
I read about Gov. Sam Brownback’s State of the State address. After the part about how we are the “envy of the world,” I now totally support mandatory drug testing for all government employees.
Brownback’s speech made me speechless. He’s been putting lipstick on a pig for the past four years, and yet he’s still trumpeting the “positive” effects of his tax policies. I guess denial isn’t just a river in Egypt.
Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss said voters made their desire clear for a court independent of special-interest groups. I agree. I do, however, believe the point was made that justices are accountable to the taxpayers/voters.
A successful president has to unite the country. Donald Trump doesn’t have a majority of voters on his side. With his attitude, demeanor, temperament and personality, he’s not likely to gain any more supporters, and probably will lose some.
President Obama began his term with a majority in both the House and Senate. We now have a Republican president and Congress. Democrats had their chance. This country voted for change.
After four years of the Trump family in power, Republicans will be calling Hillary Clinton “Saint Hillary.”
Columnist Davis Merritt asked why Trump can’t accept his victory and grow up. I would ask the same of Merritt, Meryl Streep other Democrats. Accept that Trump won and get on with life.
It’s laughable that Merritt advised Trump to “accept his victory and grow up.” Cowardly celebrities can hurl insults and cheap shots during award shows, whine on talk shows, and boycott the inauguration, but Trump is the one who needs to grow up?
Instead of parents taking away their children’s cell phones, it’s time for Trump’s children to take away his phone and stop the embarrassing tweets.
An Opinion Line contributor ask what Republicans would do if they were hacked by the Russians. What do you mean, “if”?
I’m really tired of people using the same old worn out, meaningless expressions. If they would just stop using them, that would be a real game-changer with good optics.
