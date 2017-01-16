Opinion Line (Jan. 16)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Bike paths are a necessity not a luxury. If Wichita doesn’t get more for younger people to do, Wichita won’t have any young people. Bike paths are as important as street repairs.
Whether someone is driving too fast or too slow, if you’re not mature enough to share the road with other drivers, you can always take the bus.
State executives and legislators: The bogus sunshine promised six years ago became a sunset four years ago. Please do not allow Kansas to become the first state to file for bankruptcy.
If the Russians truly hacked into the presidential election, doesn’t President Obama bear some responsibility? Last I checked, he’s still commander in chief.
It’s no surprise those voters who were manipulated by Russia don’t even realize they were. I’m sure Vladimir Putin is pleasantly surprised he successfully duped so many low-information voters.
I’m horrified that Russia hacked our election. But the real difference-maker was FBI Director James Comey’s announcement. That’s why Hillary Clinton lost.
Less than a week and the reign of Obama the Worst will be over. Thank heavens for the wisdom of the Founding Fathers and the Electoral College.
With any luck Donald Trump will be impeached before he even takes office.
Hey, Leonard Pitts, go back on vacation. He’s proud of the way Michelle Obama conducted herself when somebody said something negative about her, but she’s out making negative comments now.
Only the naive and the uniformed could believe a man hiding in his room behind Twitter and issuing daily snippets to anyone crossing his path is going to make this country great.
CNN should change its name to PNN, the “Pinocchio News Network.”
So Trump is upset about a false story about him? Like calling Obama a foreign-born Muslim?
The irrational dislike of the current president will be replaced by the dislike for the irrational new president.
The way I see it, Oprah Winfrey has lost a least a thousand pounds in her adult life.
