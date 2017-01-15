Opinion Line (Jan. 15)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The Wichita Police Department could quickly make up the $300,000 for a helicopter by running radar in construction zones on Kellogg.
Speed limit signs in Wichita are only a suggestion.
I think the Russians may have Sedgwick County’s $566,000.
Gov. Sam Brownback’s economic plan is the epitome of the good, the bad and the ugly. He thought it was good, we knew it was bad, and now it’s just downright ugly.
Brownback stated that Kansas is the envy of the world. I want what he is smoking.
I told my kids today that we may not have access to expanded Medicaid, but, hey, check out those incredible sunsets.
Jan. 20, 2017: Out with a chump, in with Donald Trump. Taking America back one liberal downfall at a time.
A question for all the Trumpsters: As your candidate lays his hand on the Bible when he’s sworn in, how many of you honestly think it’ll mean anything to him?
I sincerely hope Democrats of good will can hobble the hive of hysterical, hyperbolic, hypocritical haters who have hijacked their party.
Thank you, Meryl Streep, for calling out our president-elect and condemning his twittering statements and televised propaganda as he attempts to promote Vladimir Putin into the role of America’s Rasputin.
A big thank you to the Golden Globes for showing us again that there are some celebrities who no one in their right mind would consider special or pay any attention to.
Trump thinks Streep is “overrated.” Schoolyard bully dishes it out, can’t take it. Very sad.
For the past eight years, we have witnessed Hollywood’s love fest with President Obama. Now we get to listen to them whining and complaining about the new president.
As a registered Republican, if Republicans don’t replace Obamacare with something better when they repeal it, or if they screw up Social Security of Medicare, I’ll never vote for a Republican again – nationally, state or locally.
Fortunately, Democratic lawmakers will now have to read the 7,000-page Affordable Care Act to know what’s in it.
About 80 percent of all New Year’s resolutions are broken by mid-February. What takes you all so long?
