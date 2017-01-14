Opinion Line (Jan. 14)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Thanks to Wichita, I will not become too affluent with my 0.3 percent cost-of-living increase from Social Security. The increase in water and sewer rates will make sure I stay on a healthy diet of Meow Mix.
Gov. Sam Brownback wants new doctors in rural areas. But where will they work if small hospitals are forced to close because he refuses to expand Medicaid?
We need to crowd-source a reward for the hacker who can get into Donald Trump’s Twitter account and kills it.
Do people not understand that wishing bad things for the new president is like wishing the pilot who is flying the plane you are a passenger on crashes the plane? Give the man a chance.
Contrary to Republican propaganda, the economy has added jobs every month for 75 months in a row, a new record. I can’t wait to see the results of the Trump/Laffer economy.
The only thing that improved during President Obama’s reign was his golf game … maybe.
The new patriotic motto: Ask not what you can do for your country, but ask what you can do for Trump.
Hollywood liberals are a bunch of hypocrites and liars. Not one of them has moved out of the country.
Let’s turn the Benghazi investigations into “produce your tax returns” investigations.
Why can’t you just accept Trump’s win and be quiet? The rest of us had to accept Obama’s wins. We won, you lost.
Pray the Democrats become the current party of “no.” It’s our only chance to stop the Trumpsters.
I’m a moderate-leaning liberal, but in my world the Florida airport shooter would be executed before the weekend is out.
You want people who are not working to go out and get jobs? Take reality shows off television.
I have found the antidote for today’s poisonous politics and atrocities that we see on the nightly news. I am leaving the TV on the ’70s music channel for awhile.
Thank you to the young couple who paid for our dinner on New Year’s Eve at Applebees. We are wishing you the very best in the new year.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments