Opinion Line (Jan. 12)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Slaughtering a gentle and loving pet deer? What kind of trauma are the Mcgaughey children suffering thanks to those murder-happy authorities? How barbaric our nation has become.
People will not accept that animals instincts cannot be changed simply by “loving them” or calling them a pet. Letting a deer run around your house is as stupid as it gets. Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism did the right thing.
Shooting the pet deer instead of relocating it shows the low intelligence of the people in this state.
A president-elect who tweets like a high school student: Please tell me this is just a bad dream.
As they say in “Godfather II”: “Keep your friends close but your enemies closer.” Maybe Donald Trump gets it.
President Reagan’s economic policies did not cure inflation. You can thank former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker for that. Reagan’s economic legacy is debt.
Reagan said, “Tear down this wall.” Obama said, “Tear down these bathroom stalls.”
I’m fascinated that Republicans have to go back 30 years to find a president they are proud of. Apparently there have been no Republican presidents since Reagan.
OK, we’ve had 28 years of Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Plus six years of Gov. Sam Brownback. Spare us the hissy fits about Trump, who hasn’t even been sworn in yet.
My health care is better and less expensive through the Affordable Care Act. Those who say it is a bad thing are spreading propaganda and don’t have the facts.
How deceitful to emphasis the people losing their Obamacare insurance instead of focusing on saving those of us who can’t afford to pay for someone else’s insurance.
I don’t know about y’all, but I like having health insurance.
Obamacare is consumer fraud. We pay for some of the people who are too lazy to work and want a free ride.
An area physician office now requires your credit card to be on file before you will be seen, even with insurance. Welcome to Trumpcare.
Repeal and replace my gluteus maximus.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments