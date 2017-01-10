Opinion Line (Jan. 11)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Gov. Sam Brownback says he “remains committed to supporting pro-growth tax policies.” Since his policies have not produced growth, he should listen to the majority of his constituents and allow the Legislature to repeal the 2012 tax law.
I always wondered how Donald Trump got elected, but then I read a recent letter to the editor praising Vladimir Putin for hacking e-mails. This is stupidity at its highest. How can any read-blooded American praise this dictator?
The Russian hacking did not alter our presidential tally, rest assured.
I can only imagine if the Russian hacking had targeted Republicans. Hillary Clinton would be called a communist and the GOP would be up in arms. But, no, the GOP puts party first, period.
When Trump takes office on Jan. 20, I will enjoy watching all the bashers when he starts fulfilling his promises. We have had eight years of nothing but empty promises during the Obama era, and I am happy to see him go.
Trump’s ignorance would be hilarious if it didn’t threaten the survival of the entire world. He obviously doesn’t comprehend the capacity of the world’s nuclear arsenal.
I never thought there could ever be a worse president than John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter or Bill Clinton, but President Obama is the worst, hands down.
I will miss Obama’s great smile, his charisma, his speeches and talks, and, most of all, the cute way he runs up and down the airliner steps without holding the handrail.
How is Obamacare fair? Call it Robin Hood Care. Only they’re steeling from the middle class – you know, the ones the poor are envious of for having succeeded in life.
Our past presidents have used their position as a “bully pulpit,” but it looks as if our president-elect is going to use his position to be the “the bully behind the pulpit.”
Every time we flush a bug down the toilet it runs up the water bill.
