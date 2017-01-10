Opinion Line (Jan. 10)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The Wichita economy must not be improving too much if the west-side Dillard’s is now a clearance center.
I am concerned about the number of Kansans who seem quite comfortable with our country’s election possibly being compromised by Russian hacking as long as it helped a Republican get elected president. That is the sign of a traitor.
How do you think Republicans would react if it came out that Russia hacked into computers of other Republican primary candidates to help Donald Trump win the nomination?
To Democrats who are crying “Trump is an authoritarian”: That’s exactly what President Obama was, and with no complaints from you. Every time he wiped his feet on the Constitution, it was, “Yay, Obama!”
How can anyone claim Obama didn’t do anything positive? He staved off a Bush depression, improved job growth, and passed much needed health care reform. Trying to claim he did nothing good is pure propaganda.
Democrats and Obama think that they did so good for the past eight years, yet Obama leaves office with only five states that have a Democratic governor with a Democratic senate and house of representatives.
Why does the news media continue to let Trump get away with not releasing his tax information?
On Jan. 20, an immoral person will be our president. Instead of God bless America, God have mercy on America.
Columnist Davis Merritt has developed a form of LDS (leftist derangement syndrome) that can only be cured by repeated doses of listening to the Eagles’ song, “Get Over It.”
How is it that all these single moms with kids got there to begin with? Sex and deadbeat men. Just say no.
Please, Kansas, follow California’s new state law making it illegal to even have a cell phone in your hand while driving. If you can’t wait until you pull over or get home to use or look at your phone, you have a real problem.
I’ve cheated on expense accounts. Nothing is ever an “oversight.”
Gotta love a beer commercial that uses a Gospel song. Keep on the sunny side!
