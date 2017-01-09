Opinion Line (Jan. 9)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Tax law is not rocket science, but it is math. You must collect enough tax revenues to cover expenses. If you lower taxes for someone, then someone else has to pay more. Our day of reckoning is coming.
Republicans depend on idiots. Who else would buy what Gov. Sam Brownback has been selling? This ideology was proven not to work years ago. Yet they take pride in assisting in killing our state and country.
Many Kansans live in small towns or rural areas where there is only one school. I’m curious about where their children will be able to use school vouchers.
Another $1.6 million for bike paths that will benefit less than 10 percent of the taxpayers. This money could have been used on water lines, Century II, street repairs and more items. When can we get rid of this city council?
Donald Trump and I are the same biological age, so my question is: When is Trump going to man up? I have never seen a 70-year-old man act so childish and accept no personal responsibility in the manner this man-boy does.
President Obama is the best thing that ever happened to the Republican Party. His policies have led to the Democrats losing the presidency, both houses of Congress, about a dozen governorships and hundreds of state legislative seats.
Are you on an Affordable Care insurance plan? Did you vote Republican and for Trump? You can kiss your health care goodbye and say hello to the specter of personal bankruptcy due to illness.
If you’re an internet troll, please don’t consider yourself a Christian. You ignore the commandment not to bear false witness against your neighbor, and you seem to believe your anonymity extends to God.
What your futile attempt at being a self-anointed traffic cop will get you is a lesson in road rage.
It is boorish and extremely rude to stand beside an empty booth at a fast food restaurant and stare at other diners who have the booth you want.
Why can’t people just be themselves? It would make things more interesting.
