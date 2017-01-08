Opinion Line (Jan. 8)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Regarding the Budgeting 101 class to be offered at the library: Do they have enough room to accommodate our governor, the Legislature and even our city and county leaders?
Dear Republicans: I’m a satisfied customer of Social Security and Medicare. Please leave them alone.
I hope President Obama can find a house large enough to accommodate his ego.
Donald Trump defenders say he doesn’t really mean what he tweets about nukes, etc. Troubled is, his ignorant tweets are all we have to judge him by, and it’s scaring us and the rest of the world.
The high-kicking, scantily clad Rockettes having more protesting, non-participants than the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for the Trump inauguration? I hope the choir will be performing for God and country, and not Trump.
In the waning days of Obama’s administration, I say “thank you, Sony,” for the mute button on my remote.
Trump supporters weren’t deplorable, just uneducated.
Kudos to Keith Callison, who rode a bicycle from California to Wichita to build airplanes. If everyone in this country had his grit and gumption, we wouldn’t be supporting millions of welfare bums.
I am sure that 99 percent of police are good people, and very conscientious, but it is that 1 percent that scares the heck out of me.
Talk about gas gouging. Why is it that gas often is 10 cents cheaper a gallon on the Kansas Turnpike than it is in Wichita? You don’t suppose the gas merchants are just greedy, do you?
When it was 60 degrees in December, global-warming deniers said, “It’s just a cycle.” What cycle would that be? The cycle where you could cook to death in a closed car in December in Kansas?
FYI, old people do not appreciate being addressed as young lady or young man. It is rude to comment on a person’s age. We prefer to be called ma’am or sir, like everyone else.
People today need more weight training and less wait training.
Well, it’s a new year, and I guess I’ll try one of those body-cleanse deals. There is a new idea going around. First, you swallow a live mouse. Next, you go sit on a piece of cheese.
