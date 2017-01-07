Opinion Line

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
As a Republican, I fully admit congressional Republicans were wrong to try to put a leash on the independent ethics office. It’s more proof there must be congressional term limits as soon as possible.
Dear Republican congressmen: Don’t like dealing with the independent ethics commission? Don’t break any laws, take bribes or abuse your elected office.
I cannot believe people write letters to The Eagle cheering Russian espionage against our country. You and your President Trump are all a bunch of traitors.
On Jan. 20, we will say goodbye to crass and say hello to four years of high class.
Donald Trump’s 140-character foreign policy snippets may make him the most dangerous toddler on the planet.
Trump doesn’t believe thousands of professional intelligence experts. Where does he stand on the Tooth Fairy?
I predict that Trump will be one of our greatest presidents. Though not a Trump supporter originally, I have grown to respect him greatly and very much look forward to his inauguration.
How could veterans, women, minorities or those with mentally disabled family and friends voted for Trump? He declared bankruptcy three times and cheated his employees and sub-contractors.
Why should a few of Wichita’s millionaires shell out for the police helicopter? If Wichitans want the copter, we should all share the expense. I’ll be happy to chip in.
My 2017 prediction: The Wichita Eagle will stoop to new lows to accommodate Charles Koch’s agenda.
The new digs for The Eagle look great, but they’ll miss all the parking they have now.
Was that a sleeping set of referees in the K-State/KU game? They missed an obvious travel. KU always gets the break. The referees have their instructions.
The Shocker pep band is at the heart of the spirit at the WSU basketball games. Thanks for your dedication.
There was a bulldog on a surfboard in the Rose Parade. Best float ever.
It would seem that my alma mater is looking for money. I got an e-birthday card from them today. My birthday is in June.
