Opinion Line (Jan. 6)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Buyer’s remorse for old people who voted GOP: Congress and the new president will now likely approve the Health Care Compact, and Kansas will take over your Medicare funds. Do you trust Gov. Sam Brownback managing your Medicare?
Donald Trump is our golden calf.
One thing I have noticed about Trump is that he appears to be much more comfortable in his own skin and more down to earth around other people than President Obama.
Trump doesn’t appear to know anything about anything. America has elected a Chauncey Gardiner president, except Trump doesn’t know anything about gardening either.
Reading all the whining by liberals is worth the price of the subscription.
Trump supporters may as well be looking up to the Wizard of Oz. He feigns great power from his tower and tells them what they want to hear, all the while hiding behind the curtains with a microphone.
Obama’s legacy is trillions in student loan debt, millions out of work, and millions hooked on opioids.
In order to have Trump equal Obama’s stock market precentage increase of the past eight years, the Dow Jones will have to be in excess of 42,000 points. Wrap your heads around that, Republicans.
The major problem with the hacking is that the hackers released more credible information than the media provided.
And there was Secretary of State John Kerry shooting himself in the foot again, castigating the Israel for mistreatment of the Hamas. Only this time there will be no medal and no hero’s welcome back home.
Americans are blessed to live in a country with trees, parks, mountains, rivers, open fields, wildlife, etc. Every time I see images of Middle Eastern countries, all you see are concrete buildings, sand and very little else.
Criminals know that security cameras are a joke and worthless, because the quality of the pictures is almost always extremely poor.
When I eat out, I want a pleasant environment and conversation, but too many restaurants play their music way too loud. Mexican accordion racket is the worst.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments