Opinion Line (Jan. 5)

Oh, great. Gov. Sam Brownback wasn’t satisfied with just goofing up Medicaid by changing it to KanCare. Now he wants to create another slush fund by changing Medicare into an interstate compact. His good ideas have bankrupted our state.
Was Secretary of State Kris Kobach too busy looking for voter fraud bogey men under his bed to answer the New York Times request for fraud numbers for a nationwide article? Kansas was the only state in which election officials didn’t respond.
Saying Donald Trump “lost the popular vote” just makes you look like a moron. He won the Electoral College. That’s what matters.
If the Electoral College were not put in place, only the states with the most population would determine the election. States like Kansas with small populations would not count.
Where are Trump’s income tax returns?
I would trust successful businessmen any day of the week over elected officials who have zero experience operating under budgets, regulations and customer consensus.
The “Dilbert” comic strip accurately portrays the prevalent Republican business practices. So sad.
A recent Opinion Line contributor couldn’t “think of one positive thing that President Obama has done for this country.” Obama saved us from the biggest economic collapse since the Great Depression. Forget that one?
High interest rates and double-digit inflation were products of President Carter and Democrats. President Reagan and his economics cured it.
We’ve got plenty of nuclear weapons. With just our submarines, we could destroy all of civilization. Trump needs to focus on his campaign promises of fixing health care and jobs.
People now have the right to declare their own personal gender. Why did I always think God made that choice? Was God wrong?
More attempted blackmail by an NFL team: The San Diego Chargers are demanding funding to build a new stadium or they’ll leave. Many voters in Houston offered to help the Oilers pack when this threat backfired.
I have often wondered why the more sophisticated movies always play at the east-side Warren Theatre. To me, the battle of east and west Wichita not being equal is long over.
Comments