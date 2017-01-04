Opinion Line (Jan. 4)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I figured out how to make the traffic lights downtown. Drive 60 mph between lights. No, drive 5 mph. Wait, no, drive 60 then 5. Forget it. It can’t be done. The lights were obviously programmed by an evil person.
When both of us are at or exceeding the posted speed limit, the only thing that your stupid, rude and exceptionally dangerous tailgating is going to get you is my slowing down to intentionally block and frustrate you.
With a vocabulary of only about 200 words, Twitter is appropriate for Donald Trump’s small-mindedness. He cannot give an uplifting, idealistic, visionary speech the way President Obama can.
Trump’s tweets undercutting Obama, now regarding Israel, are a capstone to the disrespect Republicans have shown Obama over his tenure.
How many presidents have we had who never questioned the cost of Air Force One? We finally have someone who will question these ridiculous cost overruns. Trump is exactly what this country needs.
Trump was right; the election was rigged. Hillary Clinton received 2.9 million more popular votes. Can you imagine his reaction/tirades if the situation were reversed?
Trump won 30 states and 304 Electoral College votes. Clinton won 20 states and 227 Electoral College votes. The Electoral College is a check on voter fraud by non-citizens who voted in California and New York.
The Republicans have obstructed government and whined about Obama for eight years. So why all the sudden are we supposed to accept Trump’s election?
If we could put men on the moon , we can certainly build a border wall.
Trump boasts that he will bring back manufacturing to the United States. He can start with his family’s own companies. I’ll believe it when I see it.
Do women under age 35 realize how completely unprofessional, immature and unpleasant their high-pitched, rapid-fire, Valley Girl dialect truly sounds, both on the phone and in person, especially in the office?
