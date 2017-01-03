Opinion Line (Jan. 3)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
As online college increases, maybe WSU could start a virtual or video online reality football team.
Don’t be fooled. The school voucher movement is not about “school choice,” or opportunities for poor families. It is about rich white Republicans wanting you taxpayers to pay for their kids’ private school education.
Standing up for public schools is not elitist. The trends to privatize public schools as charters and reduce student access to public funding seems elitist to me.
The reason Donald Trump won had little to do with Hillary Clinton and everything to do with President Obama. The people got fed up with Obama and his policies. He was lucky the public didn’t wake up sooner or he wouldn’t have won a second term.
Trump won because we have an oversupply of materialistic, narrow-minded people who are authoritarian-minded and depressed. They found an alter ego who promised to fulfill their every dream. Their dreams may become nightmares.
The rust belt is still the rust belt and there won’t be more coal-mining jobs, but the rich will get their tax cuts.
U.S. gas prices now are half what they were when the oil men ran the country. That’s what puts money in the average worker’s pocket.
Obama’s legacy has gone to pot, so all he can do now is cause trouble.
Trump is more Richard Nixon than Ronald Reagan. Strong in some ways, but egotistical, vindictive, devoid of ethics and morality, and he thinks anything he does will be legal just because he’s president.
Even after the election, progressive Democrats still have their heads in the sand. For the Republicans, those progressives continue to be the gift that keeps on giving, one House, Senate and governor seat after another.
On Jan. 20, we will say goodbye to eight years of class and hello to four years of crass.
The grass is greener on the other side of the state line.
I am new to Wichita. I would like to know where the Aggressive Driving School is located. It seems that most everyone in town has attended there.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments