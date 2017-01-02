Opinion Line (Jan. 2)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Why can’t some of our Wichita millionaires get together and donate enough money to run our police helicopter another year?
The Parks Department apparently feels if it cuts down healthy trees after dark, we won’t notice.
Gov. Sam Brownback didn’t give me a tax cut; he gave me tax relief.
Arrogant big mouth. That’s Donald Trump’s resume.
One of the first things Obama should do when he leaves office is write a book titled, “How I Pulled the Wool Over America’s Eyes.” It will be a best-seller, because we want to know how we were duped by a professional con man.
“Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” is the movie I will watch instead of Trump’s inauguration. I figure I really need to learn to laugh about nuclear war during the next four years.
So Obama thinks he would have beaten Trump if only he had been allowed to run for a third term. Where did he go golfing at Christmas, Fantasy Island?
How arrogant for Obama to say that if he’d been able to run for a third term, he would have beaten Trump. He doesn’t know that. He doesn’t know what the American electorate feels.
Maybe Trump should add Larry, Curly and Moe to his Cabinet, thereby increasing the overall appearance of intelligence and sophistication of its members.
Democrats should learn from Republicans and start nominating TV and/or movie celebrities. For example, George Clooney would be a winner.
Moderate Republicans still exist, but not moderate Democrats. Today, every Democratic politician is a radical leftist, from local dog catcher all the way up to the president.
The Republican Party’s efforts to dumb down the electorate has far exceeded its wildest dreams. In electing Trump president, it has opened a Pandora’s box it may never be able to close.
I’m a disabled person. The grocery pick-up service offered by Wal-Mart and Dillons is a blessing, especially during bad weather, which creates very adverse and dangerous situations for those of us who can’t get around very well.
