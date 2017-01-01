Best of Opinion Line

Here’s a sampling of standout Opinion Line comments from the year:
All shook up
I checked “feel an earthquake” off of my bucket list. They can stop now.
Earthquakes are the Earth’s way of saying, “Get this oil out of me.”
Earthquakes are nature’s way of saying that fracking gives it indigestion.
Earthquakes caused by fracking? Not hardly. That would be Gov. Sam Brownback rummaging through closets in the Capitol late at night looking for money.
Fashion police
I saw a remarkable sight while shopping in Wichita: a woman without a visible tattoo.
There are certain things that should be reserved for the fairer sex, and one of them is a hair bun.
When I see a man wearing a bun, I can’t help but think about my grandma.
Our new police chief is hot. Thank you, Wichita.
Generation divide
You know you’re getting old when your barber spends as much time trimming the hair in your ears as he does the hair on your head.
My wife ran naked through the bedroom with the light on and saw her shadow. We’ve had six years of bad weather.
You know this country is in trouble when prime-time advertising is selling medication for opiod-induced constipation.
They can have my candy corn when they pry it from my cold, dead hands.
The best thing about the PokemonGo craze is that it gets out into the sunshine a lot of people who have been living in their parents’ basements.
Who knew the someday the most important tool that I owned would be a pill cutter?
Injuries that occur while walking and texting are simply God’s way of cleaning the gene pool.
I’m at the age where fault is the only thing I can find.
Politics unusual
If it’s true that the Republican Party would sell its soul for 30 pieces of silver, then the Democratic Party would sell its soul for a free doobie and a veggie burger.
Donald Trump has convinced me. I should vote for Vladimir Putin.
Having Clinton as president is a lot scarier than 10,000 ISIS clown window-peepers.
Trump is like Archie Bunker with $10 billion.
Looks like both Bill and Hillary Clinton have Weiner problems.
Can we build a wall between Donald Trump and the rest of us, and make him pay for it?
People like Bernie Sanders are the reason I swallow my mouthwash in the morning.
I am voting for Morgan Freeman for president. In time of a great crisis, who better to deliver the news than Freeman?
I’m considering writing in the guy from My Pillow.
There’s a saying that people get the kind of leadership they deserve. I guess we have really messed up somewhere down the line.
State of the state
I understand during the upcoming Kansas legislative session they will consider the legalization of marijuana after a joint committee meeting.
Will there even be enough money in the general state coffers by the end of the year to hire Nero to fiddle a swan song for poor old Kansas?
Kansans, that stuff trickling down on you isn’t money.
Am I the only one who got a creepy, Trump vibe from Kris Kobach calling the constitutional amendment for hunting and fishing “sexy and exciting”?
Home, sour home
WSU needs football like Wichita needs another mattress store.
I finally get why they want gun lockers at Sedgwick County Courthouse. So the county government can stop shooting itself in the foot.
Providing gun lockers for those going to court is very civilized. Perhaps Sedgwick County could also provide hitching posts out front and spittoons inside.
I can’t believe there are only 100,000 feral cats in Wichita. We have at least that many just on Fifth Street in Haysville.
Some people are careful not to clutter up their curbside with vehicles. They park across the street.
Is Wichita mostly populated by old ladies? One would think so after readying all of the hysterical firewords complaints in the Opinion Line.
It just goes to show, you can kidnap a clown (theft of Joyland’s Louie) but the clown will always get the last laugh.
Learn to drive
If the self-driving cars are programmed to obey the traffic laws and other rules of the road, they’ll never go over in Wichita.
That special felling you get that makes you feel entitled to use your flashers and park in an area marked as “no parking anytime” is called stupidity.
OK, I get it. I’m sorry. I’ll quit telling you to use your turn signal. I didn’t know you were too busy texting, smoking, drinking a Coke and trying to drive your car, too. You simply couldn’t do it.
Apparently the letters BMW on automobiles translate into “must go faster” and “weave in and out of trafffic.”
Inquiring minds
So, since when did every sentence have to begin with “so”?
When two people with hyphenated last names get married and have children, do the kids then have four last names?
When is Dick Cheney going to be on “Dancing with the Stars”?
Why is it that the loudest people in public places are usually the least interesting?
Odds and ends
Someone in this town needs to open a breakfast joint that serves Kung Pao bacon and eggs, Kung Pao biscuits and gravy, Kung Pao chicken fried steak and eggs, Kung Pao Belgian waffles. C’mon, people. Help us out.
Someone sent me an e-mail about using vodka for cleaning around the house. It worked! The more vodka I drank, the cleaner the house looked.
Thank goodness for the urbanization of coyotes. May they dine on all the squirrels and raccoons in my yard.
I heard that every corn maze is full of clowns.
Nothing is sweeter than unguarded chocolate.
Comments