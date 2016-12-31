Opinion Line (Dec. 31)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
President Obama thinks he could have won a third term. After the damage he has done to our country? I think not.
Freud’s definition for the word “ego” needs to be amended to include a footnote referencing Obama.
Obama says he could have won a third term if given the chance is like any of us saying we could win the lottery if we bought a ticket.
When Obama visited Cuba, Republican heads exploded at the thought of our president talking to a communist leader. Now Republicans think it’s great that Donald Trump chums around with Vladimir Putin.
The Republicans made a vow to be against Obama from the very beginning, and now the Republicans are calling for support of this insult to the presidency, Trump. Not from this guy.
Obama’s job, as he sees it, has been to destroy our society and replace it with another.
We will soon be able to enjoy the same air quality as the people in China as soon as Trump dismantles the EPA.
The Opinion Line contributor who is boycotting shows with actors who opposed Trump better take up knitting as a hobby. Sounds like he will have a lot of time on his hands.
To the contributor who made a list of every actor who “has taken a stand against Trump”: Enjoy just watching Fox News, sports channels, “700 Club,” listening to talk radio and no movies. Oh, yes, no concerts with singers.
Considering all of Hillary Clinton’s qualifications, President-elect Trump needs to put politics aside and give her a role in his administration. I’m thinking the U.S. ambassador to Benghazi.
George Michael and Carrie Fisher both died too young. But we all die. They are not worth a week of constant news.
Mama Kardashian has pimped out her children.
The old are not really smarter than the young, in terms of sheer brainpower. But we have already made the kinds of mistakes that the young are about to make, and we have already suffered the consequences that the young are going to suffer.
Hey, 2016. Goodbye and good riddance.
