Opinion Line (Dec. 30)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Traditional wisdom says that during times of plenty, build reserves and save for when times are lean. Kansas wisdom says that during times of plenty, spend reserves, sell assets and take on debt so that in lean times …Oops.
The incoming Kansas Senate will have no licensed attorneys. Well, since the last Legislature ignored whether new bills were constitutional or not, this new development won’t make much difference.
President Obama is bent on killing jobs right up to his last day in office.
Donald Trump’s tweet about our nuclear plans is that “one wrong move” Hillary Clinton’s television ads warned us about. This will unravel quickly.
At the head of the two superpowers we will have two men with the biggest egos and the thinnest skins in the world. Or are they under one skin?
Remember, folks, if the United States will not support Israel, God will not support us. Obama is really doing Satan’s work, with the help of the United Nations.
With a President Trump fixing all our country’s problems, I will no longer have to give any money to charitable causes.
Did the national voter minority expect to be getting the Wall Street/oil industry/Putin card when they voted the “Trump card”?
Angela Merkel can be blamed for terrorism in Germany. Obama and Clinton will be blamed for it here.
Remember in 2004 when the Republicans made hay by calling John Kerry a “flip-flopper” just because he changed positions after gaining more information? Trump ruthlessly insulted all of his opponents, but now they flock back like puppy dogs.
To the woman who wrote a letter about no raise in her Social Security: She probably didn’t notice the raise was “coincidentally” the exact amount as the increase in the cost of Medicare.
Isn’t fake news the same as lying?
The worst thing you can tell your boss is the truth.
WSU fans need to stop using the loss of Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker as excuse for everything this season. KU loses players yearly and moves on. If you want to play with the big boys, you need to stop whining.
There are no ugly sweaters. They are all visions of the Christmas spirit.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments