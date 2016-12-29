Opinion Line (Dec. 29)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Donald Trump isn’t even president yet, and he’s already got us in a nuclear arms race.
Trump has it backwards. It’s speak softly and carry a big stick, not speak loudly to compensate for your small stick. It appears the American people should fear their own president-elect more than any of our enemies.
I am having my house torn down and having an underground bomb shelter built in its place. I sure hope it is completed by inauguration.
How’s that “sanctuary” status working out for Germany?
I don’t understand how Trump can think that using a truck to kill innocent people in Germany is horrible yet he ignores Vladimir Putin bombing innocent people in Syria.
Asking “How’s that working out for you?” regarding Donald Trump is pretty lame. Ask the question in four years, and I’ll explain how much better off the country is.
I’m tired of the GOP telling Democrats to “quit whining” because “America voted and Trump won.” Trump lost by 2.9 million votes. Don’t blame others for your mistakes.
If the presidential election were held today, Trump would win the popular vote in a landslide
Trump is starting a new website focusing on all his supporters. It’s called “The Daily Regret.”
I can’t think of one positive thing that President Obama has done for this country.
Now that a Republican is back in the White House, let’s remember that it is treasonous to say anything against him. That rule didn’t apply to a Democratic president.
Trump isn’t draining the swamp; he’s filing it with relatives and billionaires.
Airport security is a joke. While some people are practically sexually assaulted while being searched, a women in Canada was able to get a cat in her purse on a plane without it being detected.
Has anyone besides me noticed how evil the Dilbert comic strip has become? It seems as if it is promoting murder, stealing, lying and cheating as though these are normal business practices.
Why is it so hard to open things you buy at a store? I have to get my tools out to rip it apart.
