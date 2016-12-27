Opinion Line (Dec. 27)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I saw the video of that road crew tearing down the Turnpike bridge on East Kellogg in about 24 hours. If that bridge was out in the county, it would have taken six months to tear it down and another year to build a new one.
For the second time in the past five elections, more people voted for the candidate who lost. The first one was a real disaster, especially the economy and a very costly, unjustified war. What catastrophes will happen this time?
God bless the Electoral College. It kept an unqualified and dishonest candidate like Hillary Clinton from being elected president.
I have a feeling that if President-elect Donald Trump doesn’t shut his mouth about Boeing, it will take its jets and jobs to China.
As the cold weather retreats back to Canada, can it please take along some of those bitter liberals?
Why do I feel like the captain of the Russian sub in “Hunt for Red October” who just realized that he torpedoed his own submarine?
Da, comrade! Just practicing my Russian. I’ve got a feeling we’re all going to need it soon.
Yet another mass killing with a truck. This time in Germany. Why aren’t the anti-gun liberals blaming the trucks or the automakers?
The Republicans still do not have a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. Their formula for health care is: “Do not get sick.”
Columnist Davis Merritt and other liberals are laying the groundwork for a government internet takeover if Facebook and Twitter don’t self-censor content they consider to be fake news.
If Trump can bring back jobs from overseas, he can begin with the call centers in India.
I’ve made a list of every actor who has taken a stand against Trump. I will boycott watching any movie or show they are in.
How about some commercials that make women look stupid for a change? Making men look stupid must be the way they are trying to elevate women.
Did you ever notice that when you put the word “the” and “IRS” together, it spells “theirs”?
