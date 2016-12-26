Opinion Line (Dec. 26)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I thoroughly enjoyed reading about Shawntele Johnston and Adams Elementary School teaching students valuable life lessons. What a wonderful thing they are doing for these young people.
Michelle Obama recently said, “We’re feeling what not having hope feels like.” Welcome to my world, Michelle. I’ve felt that way the past eight years.
The first lady may not have hope anymore, but she surely will have change.
How is it improving government by appointing people who are going to undo the progress made by prior cabinet holders? The swamp needs to be drained of Donald Trump and his far-right cabinet appointees. You can’t make America great by destroying it.
Democrats would probably stop all their whining and complaining about the election if they realized how much the Trump supporters are enjoying it.
After watching the news the other day and seeing President Obama, I realized there is one thing we won’t notice about our next president as he ages in office: gray hair.
A commentary on Obama’s legacy failed to mention the deterioration of race relations. Also, by rushing to judgment on police shootings involving blacks, Obama and his Justice Department created an “open season” on police officers.
The Republicans should be proud of their president-elect who shoots from the lip and whose primary form of communication is a tweet.
Rick Perry’s move from Texas to the Trump cabinet raises the IQ of both.
I must have missed the announcement when Obama’s world-renowned and highly educated energy secretary led the United States to energy independence.
Does anyone else remember what Exxon did not too long ago? Hint: glub, glub.
After Oklahoma State thumped WSU, can we quit trying to schedule KU and K-State until we have a team that can compete with them?
Really want to reduce the national debt? Add a $5 tax on all pro football tickets and let those fanatics pay off the debt.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments