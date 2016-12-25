Opinion Line (Dec. 25)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Many people have a very emotional reaction when given Christmas cash from a Secret Santa or his elves. It shines a light on how financially tough their lives are day to day.
God bless Mark and Louise Holden. What a wonderful gift they gave the Dombo family.
When you are around your grandchildren, you come to realize the sound of joyful noise.
Funny how rappers think they invented the term “hip hop.” Listen to “Frosty the Snowman”: “Hippity hop hop, look at Frosty go.”
I served eggs Benedict on a hubcap because there’s no plate like chrome for the hollandaise.
I’m so excited today. Not because it’s Christmas, but because there’s less there one month left of the worst thing to ever happen to America.
Every time someone criticizes President Obama as he leaves office, I learn what measurement Trump has to live up to. I have a feeling a bad as Obama has “destroyed” this country, those standards won’t apply equally.
All of the sudden Democrats are concerned about the $20 trillion debt, media bias and fake news, and politicians having conflicts of interest. Where have they been the past eight years?
Donald Trump has added Goldman Sachs executives to his team after once stating that Goldman Sachs was gutting the middle class. There will be fewer alligator shoes to come out of the swamp with the Goldman Sachs additions.
So you were against crony capitalism but voted for Trump. How’s that working out for you?
Hillary Clinton trashed Trump on his hesitancy about accepting the results of the election. Now that Trump has won, Clinton’s campaign is blaming hacking among other things. She needs to accept the results and move on.
Can a president who lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes really be a successful and effective leader? What chance does he have of uniting the country?
Maybe I should get a gun after all, so I can defend my community against the incoming government when it tries to close our public schools, take away my insurance, and allow oil and coal barons free rein across our land.
If there’s some great chemical in jellyfish, why can’t we just eat jellyfish?
