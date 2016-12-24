Opinion Line (Dec. 24)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Ronald Reagan knew Russia is not a friend of the United States. He called it the evil empire. And since then I haven’t seen any improvement in the way it treats other countries or its own citizens.
I and my patriotic friends all agree that we don’t care if it was or was not Russia that showed us just how corrupt the Democrats are. Thank you to whomever for this eye-opener that helped keep a crook out of the highest office in the country.
Unprecedented: Never done or known before. Used in a sentence: “The stupidity of our president-elect is unprecedented.”
My heart is becoming light as the end of the disastrous Obama experience looms. The country and the world will be so much better off for his leaving the stage. But will he?
I read Donald Trump’s tweet regarding the drone incident with China. The man has the diplomacy of a drunken idiot.
Columnist Charles Krauthammer chastised liberals for caring about the public school system as a foundation for democracy, and for knowing and caring more about climate science than he does. It was his typical self-righteous ideology.
A difference between the left and the right is that the right would prefer to terminate the lives of murderers and pedophiles, while the left wants them to continue to live. Regarding unborn innocents, those positions are reversed.
Millions of Americans receive food stamp benefits. Most of them work. A Democrat says to raise the minimum wage and pass a jobs bill, so they can get off the program. A Republican says it’s all their fault, so let them and their children starve.
Considering the lack of cyber security at even the highest levels, why would anyone do online banking?
Kansas Lottery, Keno and casino gambling are fools’ games. If you play any, you are throwing money out the door. Save your money. Feed your kids. Pay your rent. Pay your heating bill. Gambling is a loser’s game, unless you are the House.
I wish drivers who are in such a big hurry would allow me to finish changing lanes before they start to pass.
